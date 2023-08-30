We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Standard Signage
Content Sharing
Real-time Promotion
Wireless Solution
*The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All specs
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender, External IR, IR Sheet
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE
-
ePEAT (US Only)
-
No
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
External Control
-
RS232C In (Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP2.2), USB 2.0 Type A, Audio In
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Key Feature
-
Internal Memory 8GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Local Key Operation, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), PIP, PBP (2), Screen Share, Play via URL, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) Method, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®1), Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
16.3 mm (Even Bezel)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
565.0 x 357.0 x 103.0 mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
4.74 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
3.34 kg
-
OPS Power Built In
-
No
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
No
-
Aspect Ratio
-
0.672916667
-
Brightness
-
250cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Life Time (Min.)
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
16 / 7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Response Time
-
14ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size
-
21.5"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
0.25
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
-
15 W
-
Power Consumption - Typ.
-
30 W
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Signage 365 Care3)
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes (1 W x 2 ea)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.