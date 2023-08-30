About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22" Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

22" Standard Signage

22SM3G-B

22" Standard Signage

22" Signage with More Utility for Commercial Space

22" Signage with More Utility for Commercial Space

22SM3G delivers information and performs guide with more effective ways in various commercial space, which provides more convenient solution thanks to its upgraded webOS platform.
High Performance SoC with webOS1
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players.
A Wide Range of Interfaces
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

A Wide Range of Interfaces

Through its diverse interfaces, users can connect the display with various sources for optimal use. Also, the failover function supports users preparing backup sources in case an unexpected error occurs.
USB Plug
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

USB Plug & Play

22SM3G supports USB Plug & Play feature, so users can easily set content playback using a USB.

SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Wireless Solution

22SM3G operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.
Remote Monitoring and Control
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Remote Monitoring and Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple 22SM3G displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet-connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care

The maintenance gets easier and faster with the optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring stable operation of the client's business.

*The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

 

Print

All specs

ACCESSORIES

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender, External IR, IR Sheet

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE

ePEAT (US Only)

No

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

Safety

CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In (Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP2.2), USB 2.0 Type A, Audio In

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

KEY FEATURE

Key Feature

Internal Memory 8GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Local Key Operation, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), PIP, PBP (2), Screen Share, Play via URL, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) Method, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®1), Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

16.3 mm (Even Bezel)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

565.0 x 357.0 x 103.0 mm

Handle

No

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8 mm

Packed Weight

4.74 kg

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

100 x 100 mm

Weight (Head)

3.34 kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built In

No

OPS Type Compatible

No

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

0.672916667

Brightness

250cd/m²

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Life Time (Min.)

30,000 Hrs

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

16 / 7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Response Time

14ms (G to G)

Screen Size

21.5"

Surface Treatment (Haze)

0.25

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

POWER

Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving

15 W

Power Consumption - Typ.

30 W

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control / Control+

Signage 365 Care3)

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (1 W x 2 ea)