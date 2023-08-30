About Cookies on This Site

Full HD Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Full HD Standard Signage

32SM5J-B

Full HD Standard Signage

Front view with infill image

The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.

LG webOS Standard Signage

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

This image shows that several tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC and web engine, is available on SM5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.
The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide additional solutions by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

This image shows that the content set on the Control Manager page and the content displayed on the signage are the same. It indicates that the SM5J series can be remotely controlled and monitored in a different place with devices such as a mobile phone and a laptop, through the Control Manager.

Mobile & Web Monitoring

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of the SM5J series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations.

* The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
** Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.

There is SM5J installed in the meeting room with one of AV control system, which helps users control AV of the SM5J series.

Compatible with AV Control System

The SM5J series supports Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the SM5J series installed in a different place.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.

LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.

The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.

* Promota can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)

Smart Signage Platform

Coupons or sales promotions can be offered via Bluetooth. Also, the content of the Signage, installed on the wall of the store, has the same one of the mobile device, a person is holding, by the Content Mirroring function via the WiFi network. The SM5J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone which she is holding.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

 

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

32"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

400 nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

16.7 Million Colors (8 bit)

Response Time

10 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

1%

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24/7

Orientation

Portrait / Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0 ( Type A)

Output

Audio Out (Off / Fixed / Variable)

External Control

RS-232C In/Out (Phone-jack Type), RJ45 In (LAN), IR In (Phone-jack Type)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

13 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

729.4 mm × 428.9 mm × 55.5 mm

Weight (Head)

5.7 kg

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W × H × D)

729.4 mm × 481 mm × 154.2 mm

Weight (Head + Stand)

6.5 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

KEY FEATURE

Key Feature

Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Screen Share, Play via URL, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) Method, Control Manager, Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment), SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

55 W / 75 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

187.67 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 255.911 BTU/Hr (Max.)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (10 W × 2 EA)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE

ErP / Energy Star

No / Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Software Compatibility

SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Media Editor, Promota (Not available for Europe/CIS region), LG ConnectedCare1)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS-232C Gender

Optional

Stand (ST-322T), Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S)