49" 450 nits FHD Standard Kiosk Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

49KE5E-B

Digital Kiosk for Effective AD and Interior Decor

LG's new floor-standing display, 49KE5E, delivers advertising and information in any type of indoor facility, featuring a sophisticated design and 24/7 flexible operation. Boasting an aluminum hairline finish and robust glass surface, it can
reliably withstand external shocks while also blending in with its surroundings.
Sleek Design

Elegant and Sophisticated Design

Beyond delivering advertising and information, the 49KE5E has value as interior decoration. The minimalist design, including its slim depth, makes it fit any space both physically and aesthetically, and the pure glass surface of its screen adds to the sense of sleek orderliness.
Protective Glass for Safety
Reliable Operation with High Durability

Protective Glass for Safety

The tempered front glass with shatter-proof film prevents pieces of broken glass from scattering and keeps them attached to the screen. It is the optimum protection for minimizing harm to the user, even in the event of an external impact.
Reliable Operation with High Durability

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and iron powder during maintenance. Conformal coating on major circuit board eliminates such circumstances by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
Reliable Operation with High Durability

24/7 Secure Operation

The 49KE5E supports 24/7 operation, which means that owners or managers who run their workplaces can flexibly deploy and operate it free from operational
time constraints. LG's continuous verification processes and strict quality standards guarantee stable operation and product quality.

Easy Content Management

USB Content Playback

  • USB auto playback and scheduling is supported and a USB can be mounted inside the back cover, preventing it from being lost.

 

Wi-Fi Connection Ready

  • Content can be distributed and managed via wired or wireless network connections, enabling remote content management.

 

Space for Media Player

  • A hidden space for media player is provided, so specialized SIs can flexibly customize and allocate their solutions for optimal use.

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m², w/o Protection Glass)

450

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C In (SVC Only), RJ45 (LAN), IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

55.3 mm (T/R/L), 623.9 mm (B) *Portrait Kiosk Scene

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

716.6 × 1,855 × 50 mm (The Thickest Part 77 mm) *Without Stand
716.6 × 1,900 × 480 mm *With Stand

Weight (Head)

45.8 kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

58.3 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,995 x 855 x 265 mm

Packed Weight

75.5 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Glass

4T, Tempered Glass

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

85 W (TBD)

Max

105 W (TBD)

Smart Energy Saving

60 W (TBD)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB/BIS

EMC

CE (Class A)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

Media Player Attachable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, IR Cable

Optional

LG Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)