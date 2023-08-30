Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
ULTRA HD Resolution
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
30° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
Auto Screen Rotatio
Fine Adjustment
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatible with Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
24 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)
-
Weight (Head)
-
15.4 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9 mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
-
1,098.6 × 694.3 × 290.0 mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Tilt (Facedown)
-
Yes (Max. 30º) *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
-
IP Rating
-
IP5x
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
95W / 130W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
324 BTU/Hr (Typ.),
444 BTU/Hr (Max.)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB, NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
OPS Power Built In
-
No
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-653T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
Region
-
ASIA
-
