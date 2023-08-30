webOS Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
50"
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., nit)
-
400
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1 ※ The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color gamut
-
DCI 80 %
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
1.07G Billon colors (8bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
-
9.5ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 1 %
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In / Out (4 Pin Phone Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In
-
Bezel Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Bezel Width
-
15.5 mm (R/L/T) / 22.3 mm (B)
-
Weight (Head)
-
11.3Kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,130 × 663 × 86.3 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,130 × 722 × 231 mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
105 W / 150 W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
73.5W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
359 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand, Cable Holder
-
Region
-
ASIA
-
