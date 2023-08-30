We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*Compared to LG's UL3G series
*SoC : System On Chip
**GUI : Graphical User Interface
*e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
**External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall.
*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control
*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)
Easy Menu Setup for
Vertical Needs
most_frequently_used_menus_are_categorized_per_industry_on_the_left_as_“corporate_/_government_/ Retail” and on the right as the “Meeting Room”.
* Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room
All specs
Screen Size
50"
Panel Technology
IPS
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Brightness
400nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000 : 1
Color gamut
DCI 80 %
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
Color Depth
10 bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
Response Time
12ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment(Haze)
3%
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
Input - Digital - HDMI
Yes (3), HDCP2.2/1.4
Input - RS232C IN
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
Input - RJ45(LAN)
Yes (1)
Input - USB
USB2.0 Type A(2)
Output - Audio Out
Yes (1)
Output - External Control - RS232C OUT
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
Bezel Color
Ashed Blue
Bezel Width
-
Off : 7.3/7.3/7.3/18.4 mm
On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
Weight(Head)
11.7 kg
Packed Weight
14.4 kg
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1,121 x 651 x 57.1 mm
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1,215 x 775 x 152 mm
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
HW
Internal Memory 8GB, Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Local Key Operation (Power On/Off only)
SW
webOS ver. (webOS6.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Screen Share, Video Tag (4, Max One HDMI input), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Cisco certi (TBD (Oct~)), Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Typ.
105 W
Max.
150 W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
66W
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5 W
Speaker
Yes
Safety
CB
EMC
FCC Class “A” / CE
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (OldErP for Jordan)/Yes
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
Promota
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
Signage 365 Care
Yes
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, polski
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder
-
