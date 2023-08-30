Interactive Digital Board

About Cookies on This Site

When the teacher marks it on the TR3BG, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

True Interactivity for Bringing People Together

* All images are intended to help you understand, and there may be some differences in practical use.

Three children are drawing on the TR3BG at the same time.

GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

 

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3BG series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

ScreenShare Pro Upgrade

With the newly upgraded ScreenShare Pro, which enables to show a maximum of six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast mirroring on the same network without any application.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for all mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Display Power Management function to manage power more efficiently.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

DPM
(Display Power Management)

By activating DPM function, the display can be set to be on only when there is an input signal, which enables more efficient power management.
Engineering Drawing class with TR3BG's annotation tool using Un-do and Re-do functions.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Annotation Upgrade

At annotation tool mode, ‘Un-do’ and ‘Re-do’ functions provide enhanced user experience. (Annotation tool can be used on any source.)
A woman searching for information using the web browser.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Web Browser

The TR3BG series supports the web browser in the Android OS, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external desktop.
System-on-a chip integrated with Android OS and free apps.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

All-in One

The TR3BG series integrates both Android OS and Free apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.
SECURITY & COMPATIBILITY

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3BG series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.
Secure Mode
SECURITY & COMPATIBILITY

Secure Mode

Secure Mode blocks unauthorized contents to be shown via sharing screen function in various devices. The preloaded applications related to share screens will be hidden from menu. Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro). It helps prevent unauthorized access to your IDB.
Partial Capture
USER CONVENIENCE

Partial Capture

Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3BG allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

A screen showing other content was added to the screen where a man is showing a woman.
USER CONVENIENCE

PIP Support

PIP function enables IDB to display multiple kinds of content while the android content remains in view. So it is possible to see and work on multiple tasks with additional input.

* PIP function is provided in app form.
* It can only be changed to the specified size.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the TR3BG series installed in a different place.
USER CONVENIENCE

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the "ConnectedCare" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

* PIP function is provided in app form.
* It can only be changed to the specified size.
* The availability of the "ConnectedCare" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

311 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Color gamut

NTSC 68%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Anti Glare, 7H (Mohs)

Life Time (Min.)

30,000 Hrs

Operation Hours (Hours / Days)

16 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width(Off Bezel)

18.9 / 18.9 / 18.9 / 45.7 mm

Weight (Head)

27 Kg

Packed Weight

45.7 Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,271 x 774 x 84 mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,450 x 1,015 x 225 mm (Box outer size)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

400 x 200

KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

Internal Memory

16GB

Wi-Fi

Built-in (Slot type)

Local Key Operation

Yes

Power Indicator

Yes

KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

webOS ver.

Android 8.0

Screen Share

Yes (Screenshare pro)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), HDCP2.2/1.4, RGB, Audio In, RS232C In, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A (3), USB2.0 Type A (3)

Output

HDMI Out (1), Audio Out / Optical Output, Touch USB (2)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

125 W

Max.

259 W

Power off

0.5 W ↓

DPM

0.5 W ↓

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

427 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 884 BTU/Hr (Max.)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP

Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Slot)

OPS Power Built In

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic (Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands (Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues (Europe), Portugues (Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3m x 1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5m x 1, HDMI Cable 3m x 1, Writing Pen (2pcs), User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Wifi module

TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Reponse Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)

Accuracy

±1.5 mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

3T (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

87 %

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android
(WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Multi Touch Point

Max. 20 Points

ANDROID SYSTEM

SoC

Dual core A73 + Dual core A53

GPU

Dual Core Mail G51

Internal Memory

Storage : 16GB
RAM : 3GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0