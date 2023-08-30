We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive Digital Board
When the teacher marks it on the TR3BG, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.
True Interactivity for Bringing People Together
* All images are intended to help you understand, and there may be some differences in practical use.
Three children are drawing on the TR3BG at the same time.
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE
Multi Touch & Writing
The TR3BG series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.
* PIP function is provided in app form.
* It can only be changed to the specified size.
* The availability of the "ConnectedCare" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
311 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Anti Glare, 7H (Mohs)
-
Life Time (Min.)
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
-
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width(Off Bezel)
-
18.9 / 18.9 / 18.9 / 45.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
27 Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
45.7 Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,271 x 774 x 84 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,450 x 1,015 x 225 mm (Box outer size)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
400 x 200
-
Internal Memory
-
16GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
Built-in (Slot type)
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
Power Indicator
-
Yes
-
webOS ver.
-
Android 8.0
-
Screen Share
-
Yes (Screenshare pro)
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), HDCP2.2/1.4, RGB, Audio In, RS232C In, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A (3), USB2.0 Type A (3)
-
Output
-
HDMI Out (1), Audio Out / Optical Output, Touch USB (2)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Typ.
-
125 W
-
Max.
-
259 W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W ↓
-
DPM
-
0.5 W ↓
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
427 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 884 BTU/Hr (Max.)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built In
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic (Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands (Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues (Europe), Portugues (Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3m x 1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5m x 1, HDMI Cable 3m x 1, Writing Pen (2pcs), User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Reponse Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)
-
Accuracy
-
±1.5 mm
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
3T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
87 %
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android
(WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 20 Points
-
SoC
-
Dual core A73 + Dual core A53
-
GPU
-
Dual Core Mail G51
-
Internal Memory
-
Storage : 16GB
RAM : 3GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
