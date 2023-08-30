About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS Ultra HD Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

webOS Ultra HD Series

55UL3G-B

webOS Ultra HD Series

(1)

Clear Color Expression of UHD Content

An Ultra HD large display, the UL3G Series will improve business productivity in any location. All content is delivered in vivid colors and with fine details, giving audiences a clearer viewing experience.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UL3G Series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic than the existing H.264 codec.

*HEVC : High Efficiency Video Coding

SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

Smart Signage Platform

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Wireless Solution

The UL3G Series operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UL3G Series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control

Compatibility with Conferencing System2
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Compatibility with Conferencing System

The certification of compatibility between the UL3G Series and Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for video conference is in progress. It will promote the optimal visual meeting by eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

*Using an HDMI cable connection

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Remote Monitoring and Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple UL3G Series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internetconnected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client’s business.

*The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ., nit)

400

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1 ※ The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

Color gamut

DCI 80 %

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

16.7 Million Colors (8 bit)

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

16 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C In / Out (4 Pin Phone Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Ceramic Black

Bezel Width

15.5 mm (R/L/T) / 22.3 mm (B)

Weight (Head)

14.3 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,244 × 726 × 87.1 mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

1,244 × 786 × 231 mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

105 W / 155 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

BTU 359 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 529 BTU/Hr(Max.)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand, Cable Holder

GENERAL

Region

ASIA