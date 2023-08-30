We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" 350 nits UHD Signage
* HEVC: High Efficiency Video Coding
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported.(in conditions within 30°C temperature, 50% humidity)
* Network based control
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All specs
Screen Size
65"
Panel Technology
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
350
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
Operation Hours
18 Hrs
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,453.3mm x 844mm x 39.9mm
Weight (Head)
28.2 kg
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,600mm x 1,095mm x175mm
Packed Weight
35.0 kg
Handle
No
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
Tilt (Facedown)
Max. 30º *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
IP Rating
IP5x
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Typ. / Max.
110W / 160W
Smart Energy Saving
85W
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
Signage365Care
Yes
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Media Player, Wall Bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
-
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
-
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
-
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.