Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

75UH5F-H

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

(5)
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH5F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5F-H series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F-H series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection
EASY MANAGEMENT

Real-time Monitoring & Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple UH5F-H series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.

EASY MANAGEMENT

Real-time Cloud Care Service - Signage365care

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client’s business.

* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

USER CONVENIENCE

Multiscreen Feature with PBP / PIP

PBP (Picture-By-Picture)features multiple screens in a single display with up to 4 input sources while PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both a main screen and a subscreen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.

USER CONVENIENCE

Wireless Access Point

The UH5F-H series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

ENERGY STAR® Certified
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

75"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ.)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

Response Time

6 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

14.9 mm (Even Bezel)

Weight (Head)

41.5 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,682.4 × 960.3 × 57.9 mm (Without Handle and LG Logo)

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

180 W / 260 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.),
887.25 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB, NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

OPS Power Built In

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8 M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF) LSW640A/B (Wall Mount), Touch overlay (KT-T75E)

GENERAL

Region

ASIA