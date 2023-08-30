We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ECO FRIENDLY & PRO FESSIONAL
84" EDGE LED LARGE SCREEN
84
Auto Brightness Sensor
Screen brightness is automatically adjusted by its surrounding illumination level.
- For days, automatically raise the brightness level for better visibility.
- For nights, automatically lower the brightness to save energy.
All specs
-
Screen size (inches)
-
84
-
Aspect ratio
-
16.9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
500
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.06 Billion
-
Digital
-
Main : HDMI(1), DVI-D(1) Option1 (Included) : HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Main : RGB(1) Option1 (Included) : Composite(1)
-
Audio
-
Main : RGB/DVI-D/AV
-
External control
-
Main : RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
2
-
Pixel Frequency
-
300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
Colour temperature
-
Warm / Medium / Cool
-
Max Input Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)
-
Picture Mode
-
Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2
-
Recommended Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate / Composite / Digital
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
External Speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1)
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
VESA Mounting
-
600 x 400
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
CB scheme
-
Yes
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
