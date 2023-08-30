About Cookies on This Site

Ultra HD Display 84WS70MS

Ultra HD Display 84WS70MS

84WS70MS

Ultra HD Display 84WS70MS

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

84

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)

Pixels (H x V x 3)

24,883,200

Brightness (cd/m2)

500

Color Gamut

72%

Tni

110°C (=230°F)

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare(Haze <10%)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.06 Billion

Contrast ratio

1400:1

Response Time (ms)

12ms (G to G)

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Orientation

Portrait and Landscape

VIDEO

Pixel Frequency

300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)

Max Input Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)

Recommended Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

V-Scanning Frequency

56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

Colour temperature

Warm / Medium / Cool

Picture Mode

Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2

Sync Compatability

Separate / Composite / Digital

Video Input

RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI (2), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all Input

Analog

RGB (1), Composite (1)

Audio

RGB / DVI-D / AV

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

2

HDTV Formats

Component: 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI: 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

RGB (1)

Audio

Yes(1)

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Sound mode

Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /Vivid/ User Setting

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

27.9mm

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)

75.7” x 4.0” x 43.7” (head only)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

80.0” x 12.4” x 47.8

Packed Weight

192.2 Ibs.

Weight (head) kg

160.7 Ibs. (head only)

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

600 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Power Indicatior On/Off

Yes

File Play with USB

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Source Selection

AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI

Information

Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

Input Label

Yes(PC/DTV)

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

Time

Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

PC - Typical

350W

PC - Smart Energy Saving

200W

PC - DPM

1.5W (DPMS Off)

PC - Power Off

0.5W

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

Slot PC Compatible (Optional)

Yes (MP700, MP500)

ACCESSORY

Optional

D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C), Eye Bolt(2EA)

Media Player

MP700, MP500