86UH5J-H

New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Appropriate Display Brightness

With a recommend brightness of 500 cd/m² for indoor display, the UH5J-H series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.

UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

*Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the UH5J-H series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting UH5J-H series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

*Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

Mobile Content Management

You can create a store profile and get template recommendations using the Promota* app. Users can customize templates as needed and easily create and manage content not only on PCs but also on mobile devices.

In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.

*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
*In Korea, the name is not Promota, but Mustard.

IP5x Certified Design

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

 

The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5J-H series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control
All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

86"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bib, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Life time

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output

HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.3mm

Weight(Head)

49.0Kg

Packed Weight

72.5Kg (With Pallet)

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm
(without Handle and LG Logo)

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

2073 x 1250 x 285mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

Key features

Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

215W (TBD)

Max.

280W (TBD)

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.5 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

150.5W (TBD)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (NewErP) / No (TBD)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Promota

Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

Mobile CMS

Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)