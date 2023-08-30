About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
98" 500 nits UHD 1G Hz UHD Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

98" 500 nits UHD 1G Hz UHD Signage

98LS95A

98" 500 nits UHD 1G Hz UHD Signage

Ultra HD Large Screen

Ultra HD Large screen delivers immersive viewing experience

- Ultra HD
Delivering immersive viewing experience by 4 times higher definition picture quality than FHD

- Real Size screen
98 real size displays deliver seamless contents so that could be alternative solution of 2x2 video wall at flagship store

Ultra HD Up-Scaling

Up-scaling and Super Resolution technology enhance FHD contents quality to near-UHD quality

HEVC Contents Playback

Supports HEVC-based contents which have double data compression ratio than H.264 so network traffic can be reduced half.

Gravity defect free on portrait mode

Works perfectly even if it is pulled by the gravity on portrait mode thanks to its advanced panel technology.

Smart Platform

High Performance embedded SoC can play various contents with reduced TCO and webOS Platform based SDK and API support simple customization.

- High Performance SoC
1. Delivering powerful embedded SoC to play various contents and additional 8GB internal storage.
2. Reduce TCO by decreasing the need for an external media player

- Simple Customization
Offering a customized apps for customer using LGE's SDK and API

Enhanced Fail Over

The enhanced fail over function enables to display contents in internal memory without a dead spot even when the conditions of all external inputs are not working.

- Auto signal switching
To display content without a dead spot, the monitor performs the signal switching automatically.
1. Switches signals from first player to second player
2. Switches signals from an external player to internal memory in case of a player's failure

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

98

Type

PD

Panel Technology

IPS

Resolution

3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)

Display Usage

16Hr, Portrait/Landscape

Brightness (cd/m2)

500

Bezel

14.9mm Even Bezel

Depth

69.4mm

Main Chipset

1GHz, Dual Core

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI(1)

Audio

DVI / Component

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light sensor(1)

USB

USB 3.0(1), USB 2.0(2)

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DP(1), SPDIF

External Control

RS232C (1)

STORAGE

Internal Storage

8GB

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

SuperSign-c

POWER

Power Consumption

500W