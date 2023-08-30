About Cookies on This Site

98" 500 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

98" 500 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

98UH5E-B

98" 500 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

(6)

Vibrant Colors and Powerful Performance

With superb picture quality and cutting-edge intelligence, the UH5E series enlivens colors without the aid of peripherals. Its quality and brightness are enough to capture the attention of passersby. Moreover, its convenient advanced usability allows users to effortlessly control and manage the display.

Superior Picture Quality

True Color, Immersive View

The UH5E series is large enough to display content and get undivided attention from various viewers. LG IPS panel features a wide range of angle to deliver clear content regardless of the position of viewers. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces image colors true-to-life, without distortion.

Vivid Color Details with Ultra HD

The UHD resolution allows users to view details even when zooming in on the display, with four times higher definition than FHD. The UH5E ensures stable UHD video playback with HEVC(High Efficiency Video Coding).
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Easy Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows you to create and edit content using internal/external sources as well as set playlists to play at the desired schedule without the need for a separate PC. Thanks to the intuitive GUI and a menu structure based on usage scenarios, content management has been made much easier
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Simple Group Management

The embedded Group Manager makes a master display work as a server and manage other displays1) connected on the same network. This way you can group and control multiple displays in your place of business and distribute playlists to them all at once, using input devices such as a remote control.

1) One master display can create a max. of 25 groups, and each group can consist of a max. of 12 slave displays.

Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. The overall cost of ownership is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Multi Screen Mode

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content souce.
Easy Maintenance

Real-Time Monitoring & Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in realtime. It is available on internet-connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and
rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
Easy Maintenance

Real-time Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region,
so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for
further details.

Wireless Solution

Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.
Real-time Promotion
With Beacon and BLE(Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Wireless Solution

Wireless Access Point

The UH5E series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
High Compatibility

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UH5E series has been certified Crestron Connected for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control1), boosting business management efficiency.

1) Network-based control

High Compatibility

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5E has certified its compatibility with Cisco Spark Room Kits, a system that offers powerful and integrated control1) for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time to set up the picture quality or to change input on incoming calls.

1) The integrated control of the display and Cisco system is enabled
through the HDMI cable connection.

Space-efficient Design

Slim and Tidy in Appearance

Although UH5E series is a large-sized display, the product still has a slim depth, a feature that allows easy installation by using less space. An immersive view is attained while maintaining a sleek look.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Speaker (SP-2200)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes

Safety

CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

14.9 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,342 x 1,386 x 402 mm

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 69.4 mm (without Handle)

Packed Weight

123 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

88 kg

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

500

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Screen Size

98"

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

294 W

Typ. / Max.

420 W / 560 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+