Touch Open Frame

32TNF5J-B

Touch Open Frame

Front view with infill image

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim & Light

The In-Cell Touch Open Frame has a touch function built into the display, allowing for the implementation of a slim design and a narrow bezel compared to general touch products that require additional touch parts (Film).

The conventional display has a touch sensor between the cover glass layer and the CF glass and TFT glass layers, whereas In-cell Touch has a touch sensor between the CF glass layer and the TFT glass layer without a cover glass layer.

Clear Picture Quality

Compared to general touch products, TNF5J implements clear picture quality without milk effects caused by additional touch sensor film parts.

While scenery on the conventional display looks blurry, the image on the In-cell Touch is clear.

Design Flexibility

By providing integrated parts such as touchscreen, display, and webOS, users can realize free design for their own needs.

Various types of displays using TNF5J such as kiosk displays and publicity displays are placed.

A woman is touching a kiosk to select a hamburger from the menu.

24hrs / 7days

TNF5J’s excellent durability allows for use in kiosks that require a full day of operation.
With a 178-degree wide viewing angle, the display content is visible from any angle.

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS panel technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
A woman is touching a lower installed TNF5J. The TNF5J is installed tilted toward the woman so she can see the display content well.

45-degree Tilt
(Face up) Installation Possible

When a display is installed at low places, it is usually tilted for the user’s viewing comfort. Considering this, the installation with a max tilt of 45 degrees is supported.
The user places all ten fingers on the TNF5J display to touch it.

10 Points of
Multi-Touch

The TNF5J provides a more realistic touch sensation since it can recognize up to 10 points of multi-touch at once, and various touchbased user services can be provided through the screen.

High-Performance with
webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on TNF5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

32"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (nit)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

8bit, 16.7Million colors

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Low Haze (3%)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

Digital (HDMI(2), HDCP 1.4), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output

Audio Out, USB2.0 Type B(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

11.3/11.3/11.3/13.2 mm

Weight(Head)

5.6Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

723.0 x 419.4 x 39.1 mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200

KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

Internal Memory

8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)

Temperature Sensor

Yes

KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

webOS ver.

webOS 6.0

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

Background Image

Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image

Video Tag

Yes

Play via URL

Yes

Screen Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Method

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Compatibility

Crestron Inside

Power

Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

55 W

Max.

65 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 222 BTU/Hr(Max.)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB/NTRL

EMC

FCC Class "A"/ CE / KC

ErP

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø6mm ↑

Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

90ms ↓

Accuracy

3.5mm±0.5mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Operating System Support

Windows 10

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points