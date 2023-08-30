About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD IR-touch Type CreateBoard

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

UHD IR-touch Type CreateBoard

98TR3PJ-B

UHD IR-touch Type CreateBoard

Front view with infill image

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3PJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
** Video Conferencing Solutions need to be purchased separately.

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3PJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

Three children are drawing on the TR3PJ at the same time.

The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro Upgrade

With the newly upgraded ScreenShare Pro, which enables to show a maximum of six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast, Airplay and Miracast mirroring on the same network.

* ScreenShare Pro is a Wi-Fi based software and supported by separated application.
** All devices should be connected within the same network.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive classes by using mobile devices equipped with web browsers, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Display Power Management function to manage power more efficiently.

DPM
(Display Power Management)

By activating DPM function, the display can be set to be on only when there is an input signal, which enables more efficient power management.
Engineering Drawing class with TR3PJ's annotation tool using Un-do and Re-do functions.

Annotation Upgrade

At annotation tool mode, ‘Un-do’ and ‘Re-do’ functions provide enhanced user experience. (Annotation tool can be used on any source.)

* Un-do : Moves one step back
Re-do : Moves one step forward
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3PJ series supports the web browser* in the Android OS**, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external desktop.

* Network-based Function
** The Android OS is updated to 9.0 ver.
System-on-a chip integrated with Android OS and free apps.

All-in-One

The TR3PJ series integrates both Android OS and Free apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.

Secure Mode

Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro), which is an application that enables screen sharing between mobile devices and the display, to prevent any unauthorized contents to be shown via screen sharing functions in various devices.

Secure Mode for blocking unauthorized contents.

Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3PJ series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the interactive digital board with internal power delivery.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

The USB Block Mode that helps secure and prevent data from being copied into unauthorized devices in advance, which is essential for being used in space where security is critical.

Partial Capture

Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3PJ allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

A woman captures part of the TR3PJ and explains it to the man.

Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3PJ supports Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimized for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed with ease.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the TR3PJ series installed in a different place.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the "ConnectedCare" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

98"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3840x2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

490nit (wo Glass Max.),390nit (wo Glass Typ.), 335nit (wo Glass, Min.)
450nit (w Glass, Max.),350nit (w Glass, Typ.), 300nit (w Glass Min.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200 : 1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Anti Glare, 7Mohs, Haze 28%

Life time

30,000 Hours (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4),Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB3.1 Type C (1, USB-PD, DP-Alt. Mode)

Output

HDMI Out, Audio Out, Optical,Touch USB (2), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

29.6/26.6/26.6/44.5mm

Weight(Head)

103.55Kg

Packed Weight

126.50Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

2244.7×1323.2×89.5mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

2406×280×1474mm

Handle

Yes

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

800 x 600

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory 32GB, Built-in Wi-Fi (Slot type), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

SW

webOS ver. (Android 9.0), Background Image (Booting Logo Image), Screen Share (Screenshare pro), 3rd Party Compatibility Crestron Inside, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10% ~90%RH

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~ 50/60Hz 6.0

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

460W

Max.

630W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1570 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2150 BTU/Hr(Max)

DPM

Yes

Power off

0.5 W ↓

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (12W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Slot)

OPS Power Built In

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

SPECIAL FEATURE

Touch - Available object size for touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Touch - Reponse Time

≤12ms

Touch - Writing Height

≤3mm

Touch - Accuracy

±1.5mm

Touch - Interface

USB 3.0

Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

87%

Touch - Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Touch - Multi touch point

Max 20 Points

ANDROID SYSTEM

SoC

Quad core A73

GPU

Mail G52 Multi Core 2

Internal Memory - Storage

32GB

Internal Memory - RAM

4GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0