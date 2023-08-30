About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5F-A

Transparent OLED Signage

(1)

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.

*All image used are for illustrative purposes only.

FULL OF LIFE

Unrivaled Picture Quality

LG's OLED technology, featuring self-lighting pixels, maintains accurate and vivid colors even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life, making it difficult for people to separate content from the real objects placed behind the screen.
SPACIAL HARMONY

High Transparency

Thanks to its high transparency (38％), much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays, LG Transparent OLED signage blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally. The display's see-through view turns places where it is installed into open and interactive spaces.
SPACIAL HARMONY

Customizable and Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. There is no limit to the applications of Transparent OLED signage, and it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Effective Information Delivery
SEE THROUGH

Effective Information Delivery

While clearly showing objects behind the screen, LG Transparent OLED signage overlays information right over them so that viewers can easily see both the object and the relevant information without having to change their view.
VISUAL FEAST

AR Effects in the Dark

Using LG transparent OLED signage, you can surprise viewers with AR effects in the dark. The content displayed seems life-like, adding another “wow” factor to the viewing experience.
Robust Design for Safety
PRODUCT DURABILITY

Robust Design for Safety

The tempered front glass protects the screen from external impact, and its certified safety design means it is reliable enough to endure shock and vibration caused by the surrounding environment, such as moving trains.
All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)

400

Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)

150

Transparency (Typ.)

38% (Panel)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, USB (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 121.7 mm (T/L/R/B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

(Head) 1,225.53 x 810.1 x 6.6 mm
(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm

Weight

(Head) 13.9 kg
(Signage Box) 3.4 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,329 x 898 x 191 mm

Packed Weight

22.4 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

309 W *8 color bar

Max.

318 W *8 color bar

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Tapes, Screws, Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Dampers