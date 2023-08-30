Transparent OLED Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*All image used are for illustrative purposes only.
* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
-
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
-
150
-
Transparency (Typ.)
-
38% (Panel)
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, USB (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
-
Bezel Width
-
7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 121.7 mm (T/L/R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
(Head) 1,225.53 x 810.1 x 6.6 mm
(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm
-
Weight
-
(Head) 13.9 kg
(Signage Box) 3.4 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,329 x 898 x 191 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
22.4 kg
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Typ.
-
309 W *8 color bar
-
Max.
-
318 W *8 color bar
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / No
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Tapes, Screws, Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Dampers
