Transparent OLED Signage

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED
People analyze their work using the transparent OLED screens installed on the wall of the lobby.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* The Year of Measurement : 2018
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LGD - internal testing
** Based on LG’s WFB series.
* Optically Clear Adhesive
* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000 : 1
-
Dynamic CR
-
No
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 120 %
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Hard coating (2H)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Input
-
HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3), RS232C IN , RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1,External IR Receiver,) USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Output
-
DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
11.6Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
No
-
Protection Glass
-
Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective (Film), Shatter-Proof
-
HW
-
Temperature Sensor
-
SW
-
Fail over, Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation, Tile Mode Setting,
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Typ.
-
250W
-
Max.
-
280W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
250 W / 280 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Speaker
-
No
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5, 20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, MCX cable Holder 4ea
-
Optional
-
Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole)
-
