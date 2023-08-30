About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Stretch Signage

Ultra Stretch Signage

86BH5F-B

86BH5F-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen

The 86BH5F is the most suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 58:9 widescreen format. It can bring unused & leftover space to life by being installed without restriction.

Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

58:9 Extended Wide Format

58:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 58:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in playing content* than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.

* Video content only. (Images not supported)

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 600)

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 600)

Ultra HD resolution delivers an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and clear images.

Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP

Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display by up-to four parts. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time without calibration.

 

Tiled Scene with Immersive View

Tiled Scene with Immersive View

The 86BH5F can show a tiled scene by up to 15 × 15 configuration. This will be the best choice if you want to use a large screen, or provide visual impact to your customers in a different way.

IP5x Certified Design

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

User-Friendly UX

User-Friendly UX

The 86BH5F is equipped with a user-friendly UX to simplify approach flows, groups similar functions together, and adopts an intuitive GUI for ease of use. When using the display in portrait mode, OSD* can also be adjusted accordingly.

*OSD : On Screen Display

LAN Daisy Chain Management

LAN Daisy Chain Management

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

Real-Time Monitoring with ConnectedCare

Easier and faster maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution ConnectedCare*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

86"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

58:9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 600

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

10%

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

24Hrs / 7Days

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (T/B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,158.3 x 348.5 × 81.7 mm

Weight (Head)

20.5 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,290 x 599 x 228 mm

Packed Weight

38.2 kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

220 W / 240 W

Smart Energy Saving

100 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS (The SuperSign Editor function is not supported.)

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/ Control+

Signage365Care

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)