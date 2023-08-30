We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All specs
-
Screen size (inches)
-
47
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS (LED BLU)
-
Aspect ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
500
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time (ms)
-
10ms
-
Ext IR In
-
Yes
-
DP In
-
Yes
-
RGB In/Out
-
Yes
-
Ext Speaker Out
-
Yes
-
RS232C In/Out
-
Yes
-
RJ45
-
Yes
-
DVI In/Out
-
Yes
-
Composite In
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
Yes
-
PC Audio In
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Component In
-
Yes
-
Bezel Width (mm)
-
3.2(left/Top)/1.7(Right/bottom)mm
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1045mm X 590mm X 90mm
-
Weight (head)
-
~20kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
-
600 x 400
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
Up to 15x15 Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
2 types of Handle
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 90%
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-w / Elite-w lite (Only control)
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
150W(Typ)/0.5W(Power-off)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.