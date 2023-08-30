49" 500 nits UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
True Color, Immersive View
The UH5E series is large enough to display content and get undivided attention from various viewers. LG IPS panel features a wide range of angle to deliver clear content regardless of the position of viewers. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces image colors true-to-life, without distortion.
Vivid Color Details with Ultra HD
The UHD resolution allows users to view details even when zooming in on the display, with four times higher definition than FHD. The UH5E ensures stable UHD video playback with HEVC(High Efficiency Video Coding).
*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All specs
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / No
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Key Feature
-
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Image Customization, Failover, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), Screen Share, Video Tag (2), Play via URL, OSD Rotation, Content Rotation, PIP/PBP (4), Tile Mode Setting (Max 15 x 15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP 1.4, ISM Mode, Crestron ConnectedⓇ1), Control Manager, DPM, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, Detachable Logo
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
11.9 mm (T), 12.4 mm (R/L), 15.5 mm (B)
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,197 x 760 x 166 mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,103.2 x 648 x 38.6 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
17.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
13.3 kg
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 28%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
74 W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
105 W / 150 W
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
