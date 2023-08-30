About Cookies on This Site

49" 450 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5D-B

Immersive Viewing Experience

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
Immersive Viewing Experience

Wide Viewing Angle

Stable image reproduction is critical in video walls, as it is usually installed in places above eye level and is seen from various angles. Thanks to the IPS panel and the high half luminance angle, VL5D delivers the best picture quality from any viewer position.

*The angle from the center of the screen to have 50% of the initial luminance.

cv
Immersive Viewing Experience

Consistent White Balance

Through Video Wall Image Creation (VIC) technology, color and brightness differences are compensated in circuit part with an algorithm to make the panels into a same characteristic so that each video wall maintains the consistent white balance.
Smart Platform

High-Performance SoC with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player, saving TCO. Due to its internal memory, pre-loaded contents are displayed without external inputs. In addition, webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.
Enhanced Usability

Dedicated Menu for Video Wall

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the screen can be easily adjusted by users with a remote control. Also, the settings for tile mode and white balance become more convenient because the dedicated menu is specialized based on the visual guide.
Convenient Management

LAN Daisy Chain Supportive

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor signage, distribute content, and even update firmware all at once.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

450

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Screen Size

49" (48.50" measured diagonal)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

2.3mm (Left/Top), 1.2mm (Right/Bottom)

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1077.6 x 607.8x 89.7

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

Weight (Head)

17.8kg

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

50W

Typ. / Max.

93W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign Premium

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC

ErP/Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)

Safety

UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC