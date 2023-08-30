About Cookies on This Site

49" 450 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

49VL5PF-A

Smart Video Wall with Ultra Narrow Bezel

Smart Video Wall with Ultra Narrow Bezel

Video walls are key to differentiating your store's image, enriching the shopping experience of consumers, and promoting and displaying products. The 49VL5PF is an optimum model for meeting such demands, with a smart platform that enhances operational efficiency.
IMMERSIVE VIEWING EXPERIENCE
Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
Wide Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle

Stable image reproduction is critical in video walls, as it is usually installed in places above eye level and is seen from various angles. Thanks to the IPS panel and the high half luminance angle, 49VL5PF delivers the best picture quality from any viewer position.

*The angle from the center of the screen to have 50% of the initial luminance.

Consistent White Balance
Consistent White Balance

Through Video Wall Image Creation (VIC) technology, color and brightness differences are compensated in circuit part with an algorithm to make the panels into a same characteristic so that each video wall maintains the consistent white balance.
Dedicated Menu for Video Wall
Dedicated Menu for Video Wall

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the screen can be easily adjusted by users with a remote control. Also, the settings for tile mode and white balance become more convenient because the dedicated menu is specialized based on the visual guide.
Daisy Chain Capability
Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST or Matrox graphics card.
Dust & Humidity Protection
Dust & Humidity Protection

Conformal Coating Circuit board reliability is enhanced with conformal coating that protects against dust, iron powder, humidity and other harsh conditions.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR Receiver In

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

450

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

Panel Technology

IPS

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size

49"

Surface Treatment

Haze 3%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

2.25mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,214 x 778 x 263

Handle

Yes

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7

Packed Weight

22.8 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

17.8 kg

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

55 W

Typ. / Max.

93 W / 110 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)

Safety

CB / NRTL