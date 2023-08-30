About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
The Narrowest Bezel LG Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

The Narrowest Bezel LG Video Wall

55LV77A

The Narrowest Bezel LG Video Wall

The Narrowest Bezel of LG Video Wall Display

Bezel width of 4.9mm in 47" and 3.5mm in 55" Super-Narrow Bezel display creates visually stunning video wall that is easily installed, maintained and managed.
- Active to Active: 3.8mm
- Bezel to Bezel: 3.5mm
- 2.25mm(Left/Top) / 1.25mm(Right/Bottom)

SuperSign V Content management S/W

Flexible content editing in various layouts including regular matrix and non-formal irregular video-wall is possible to your preference in a timely and cost effective manner without unnecessary expensive video wall console.

  •  

DisplayPort 1.2 Daisy-Chain

Display of super high resolution UHD content in Video wall through DP 1.2 daisy chain.

TruMotionTM ’s 60Hz refresh rate

TruMotion’s 60Hz refresh rate reduces motion blur and judder, as a result, ensures customer to enjoy clean video content.

  •  
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI, RGB, Shared Component, AV, Audio, USB

Output

RGB, DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C ~40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

700

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

2.25(L/T) / 1.25(R/B)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1353 x 850 x 255

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5

Packed Weight

30kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

600 x 400

Weight (head)

23kg

POWER

Power Consumption

160W(Typ)/90W(SES), 0.7W(DPMS), 0.5W(Power Off)

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Elite-c

Yes

Supersign Elite-wlite

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

Safety

UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC