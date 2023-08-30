About Cookies on This Site

0.44mm Video Wall with Clear

0.44mm Video Wall with Clear & Flawless Vision

The 0.44 mm Even Bezel Video Wall offers seamless view throughout the assembled large screen. Also, it offers clear and vivid picture under any bright circumstances by its non-glare screen.
Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel
SEAMLESS VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel

The unprecedented razor-thin bezel – 0.44mm EVEN BEZEL and 0.88mm BEZEL TO BEZEL – which has been verified by Nemko*, makes content look more actual by depicting a subject without any distortions. Seamlessly assembled on a large video wall screen, the 55SVM5F-H will provide an even more immersive experience for viewers.
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Smart Calibration

Smart Calibration is a solution that enables the reduction of time and costs compared to existing sensor calibration methods. It analyzes not only the color property differences within each individual display but also the differences between connected displays. With just few simple clicks of a remote control, this calibration process can be done in a matter of minutes. In addition, calibration can be set to automatically occur at regular intervals to always deliver optimum image quality.

Smart Calibration

* Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.

Clear View with Non-glare Panel
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Panel

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary light reflection when watching a screen under bright conditions. The 55SVM5F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze to 28％, which enhanced visibility and text readability.
Uniform Color Expression
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Uniform Color Expression

Poor uniformity around bezel boundaries can produce a dark appearance to corners, which doesn't look good on a large screen. However, the 55SVM5F-H has enhanced uniformity, including the four corners of the display, to deliver vivid and consistent color throughout the screen.

*Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Higher Viewing Angle
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the 55SVM5F-H is superior to that of conventional video walls, allowing it to display vivid colors with no distortion – even in areas that are not suitable for large screens.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Image Gap Reduction
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Image Gap Reduction

The 55SVM5F-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Intuitive Menu Structure
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies accessibility and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. With this way users can avoid trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI(Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD(On Screen Display) wasn't well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the 55SVM5F-H, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes of 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.
Real-Time Care Service
USER CONVENIENCE

Real-Time Care Service

Easier and faster maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution Signage365Care*. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

*The availability of "Signage365Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG Sales representative in you region for further details.

Daisy Chain Capability
USER CONVENIENCE

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST or Matrox graphics card.
ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Haze 28%

Life Time (Typ.)

60,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

0.44mm (Even)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

Weight (Head)

16.8kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

Packed Weight

23.6kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

200W/250W

Smart Energy Saving

105W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB/NRTL

EMC

FCC Class “A”/CE/KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)