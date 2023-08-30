About Cookies on This Site

55VH7J-H

55'' 700 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

A large video wall is installed in the conference room and a man is holding the conference in front of many people.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel

The ultra slim bezel, with its 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), drastically reduces bezel interference and delivers immersive and seamless content on assembled video wall screens.

A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with ultra slim bezel.

* The 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.

Image Gap Reduction

The VH7J-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

VH7J-H consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

A woman looks up the screen installed upstairs, and the color is vividly displayed without any distortion.

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level. Wide half luminance angle (40˚) enables effective picture quality for video walls. The viewing angle of the VH7J-H is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen without any color distortion.

* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

A woman looks up the screen installed upstairs, and the color is vividly displayed without any distortion.

Wider Viewing Angle

LG IPS panel technology enables stable and smooth control of liquid crystals, and allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Therefore, the VH7J-H captivates the attention of more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.

A woman looks up the screen installed upstairs, and the color is vividly displayed without any distortion.

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

A woman looks up the screen installed upstairs, and the color is vividly displayed without any distortion.

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VH7J-H allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VH7J-H can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

Several tasks could be accomplished simultaneously with the intuitive GUI.

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
The menu screen consists of both Landscape and Portrait options.

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI (Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD (On Screen Display) wasn’t well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VH7J-H, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.

Conformal Coating

Video wall in various places can't avoid exposure to environments with dust, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting video wall from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The VH7J-H has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (Signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

EMC Class B Certified

The VH7J-H is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments. Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

The VH7J-H, certified with EMC class B, is installed on the control room wall.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VH7J-H installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

The VH7J-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects the product from dust.

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness(Typ., nit)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI 2 (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 Type A

Output

DP Out (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS-232C Out, RJ45 (LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R)
A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

Weight(Head)

18.8 Kg

Packed Weight

31.0 Kg (when individual pallet applied)

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1,212.2 × 683.0 × 86.9 mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory 8 GB, Sensor (Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor), Local Key Operation

SW

webOS 4.1, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected®2)), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey Scale, Scan Inversion

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

210 W

Max.

250 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

717 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving

110 W

DPM

0.5 W

Power off

0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes (Energy Star 8.0 (EU Only))

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG Connected care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

IP5X tested