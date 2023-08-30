We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall
*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Input
-
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
2.25 mm (T/L) / 1.25 mm(B/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 980 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
33 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Typ./Max
-
165 W / 195 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
85 W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.