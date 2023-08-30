We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel
The screening wall behind the news desk is composed of a video wall that consist of extremely thin bezels.
*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
*Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
*The "55SVH7F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
Smart Calibration
On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colors of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.
*Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.
Clear View with Non-glare Panel
The 55SVH7F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSH7J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.
*SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com).
*Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.
*LG Connected Care is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
-
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
-
Input - Digital - DP
-
Yes(1), HDCP2.2
-
Input - Digital - DVI-D
-
Yes(1), HDCP1.4
-
Input - Audio In
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - RS232C IN
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - RJ45(LAN)
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - IR IN
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - USB
-
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output - DP Out
-
Yes(1), Input : HDMI / DVI / DP
-
Output - Audio Out
-
Yes(1)
-
Output - RS232C OUT
-
Yes(1)
-
Output - RJ45(LAN)
-
Yes(1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 0.44mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
16.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
23.6kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1353 x 855 x 263mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600x 400
-
HW - Internal Memory
-
8GB
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - BLU Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.1
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
-
Yes(4)
-
SW - Play via URL
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
-
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
-
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - PM mode
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Network Ready
-
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
-
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
SW - W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
Yes
-
SW - Scan Inversion
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
220 W
-
Max.
-
260 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
751BTU(Typ), 887BTU(MAX)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
110 W
-
DPM
-
0.5 W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG Connected care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
Smart Calibration
-
Yes
-
