55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.
0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
The screening wall behind the news desk is composed of a video wall that consist of extremely thin bezels.
Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel
The unprecedented razor-thin bezel – 0.44 mm EVEN BEZEL and 0.88 mm BEZEL TO BEZEL – which has been verified by Nemko*, makes content look like the actual original image by depicting a subject perfectly true to form, without any distortions. Seamlessly assembled on a large video wall screen, the VSM5J series will provide an even more immersive experience to viewers.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* The "55SVM5F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
Smart Calibration
On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colors of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.
* Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.
The 55VM5F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSM5J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.
Clear View with Non-glare Panel
Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary light reflection when watching a screen under bright conditions. The VSM5J series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze to 28%, which enhanced visibility and text readability.
* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)
* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast
* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
500nit
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 0.44mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
16.8kg
-
Packed Weight
-
23.6kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 855 x 263mm (Box outer size)
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP2.2), DP (HDCP2.2), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio, USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output
-
DP (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max.
-
200W (TBD) / 250W (TBD)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
105W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
682BTU (TBD)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes (EU Only)
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
