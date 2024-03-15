About Cookies on This Site

Productivity and Efficiency
Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG's excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Optimized for Your Workplace

Enhanced Productivity

LG's 24CK550W can handle your cloud computing needs more economically. It has lower energy consumption, which reduces maintenance costs.

Dual Display Support*

LG cloud device supports up to 4K resolution for connected displays

IPS Display

LG cloud device delivers clear images and vivid colors from any viewing angle.

Built-in Speaker

With built-in 3W x 2ch speakers, you'll have an integrated audio solution.

* Limited to devices supporting 4K resolution.

Silent and Cost-efficient
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the 24CK550W's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Better Workplace Ergonomics
Versatile Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CK550W supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with your team members, leading to enhanced productivity.
Flexibility of Work Practices
VDI Platform Support

Flexibility of Work Practices

LG's 24CK550W supports multiple VDI* platforms used by customers and fits their software and hardware needs. This maximizes work efficiency by saving time and cost when working across platforms.

* Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Easier Device Management
Management Console

Easier Device Management

Management console* forms the core of the highly effective management suite. The IT administrator can control every device in the thin client infrastructure from a single management console.
Easier Device Management Download SW & Manual

* Fusion UDM Professional / * VXL Software is used for LG cloud devices.

