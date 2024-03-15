We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" Hotel TV
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Backlight Type
-
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
-
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
-
• (varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
-
•
-
Aspect Ratio
-
• 5 modes
(16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
-
• / -
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes (Only for India, Sri Lanka) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
•
-
RF
-
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
RF In, AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input (2.0), RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out
MECHANIC
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300 mm
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,110 x 709 x 231 mm / 11.3 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,110 x 650 x 72 mm (SPK: 81.1) / 11.1 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
-
1,193 x 770 x 158 mm / 13.4 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
-
131.9 W
-
Typical
-
106.6 W
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
-
31.98 W / 58.63 W / 85.28 W
-
Stand-by
-
0.5 W
GENERAL
-
Region
-
ASIA
-
