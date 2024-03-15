About Cookies on This Site

EU961H Series

Specs

Support

EU961H Series

65EU961H

EU961H Series

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Backlight Type

OLED

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

500

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

• (varied by countries)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

• / •

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W + 20W

Speaker System

2.2 ch

Sound mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

• (Smart, Direct, V)

Data Streaming (IP &RF)

RF (1/2Tuner)

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)
※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / Flash / HTML5

Pro:Centric Application (version)

PCA 3.8

DRM

Pro:Idiom

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Healthcare Headphone Mode

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0 (3), USB 2.0, CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), USB 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

VESA Compatible

300 x 200 mm

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,449 x 881 x 230 / 26.1kg

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,449 x 831 x 3.9 (SPK: 46.9) / 21.7kg

W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

1,660 x 970 x 207 / 33.7kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical

409.7

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe