LU340C Series
All specs
DISPLAY
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Analog
Yes (PAL/SECAM)
Digital
DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)
VIDEO
XD Engine
Yes
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
Audio Output
10W + 10W
Speaker System
2.0 ch
Sound mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
Yes 6 modes (India only) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Cricket, Billywood, Game)
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice)
FEATURE
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback / USB Auto playback+, Compatibility with AV Control system (Crestron Certi. Compatibility), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving
JACK INTERFACE
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out, HDMI In, RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, PC Audio Input, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin), RJ45, External Speaker Out
DIMENSION
Vesa
200 x 200
WxHxD / weight (with Stand)
977 x 615 x 187 / 8.1 kg
WxHxD / Weight (without stand)
977 x 575 x 71.7 / 8.0 kg
WxHxD / weight (Packing)
1,060 x 660 x 152 / 10.5 kg
POWER
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
Max
97
Typical
59
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
44.8 / 32.1 / 17.9
Stand-by
0.5W↓
GENERAL
Region
ASIA
