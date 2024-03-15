About Cookies on This Site

Front view with infill image

LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management

The US665H series supports clear Ultra HD and efficient content management with Pro:Centric solutions. In addition, the new webOS 5.0 for a wide variety of customer needs, provides customized content in an easier way.

TV screens set up in the hotel provide hotel services and various information for users.

*65 inch
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function. Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable and dependable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our products and services, helping you achieve a successful business in the future.

*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space in a hotel room.

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere in a hotel room.
All specs

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

158W

Power Consumption(Typ)

129W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

ACCESSORY

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

AI Sound

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

50

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Other DRM

SECUREMEDIA

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1325 x 810 x 200 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1130 x 722 x 303 mm

Weight in Shipping

14.3 kg

Weight without Stand

11.3 kg

Weight with Stand

11.5 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Conformal Coating

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

External Power Out

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

Port Block

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Wi-Fi

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (2ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

UM73