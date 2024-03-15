About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

55UR761H0TA

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

55UR761H0TA

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.

*55 inch.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, the easy and simple management solution for hotel content creates a memorable experience for your clients. Especially, the Netflix App can be activated by anyone with Pro:Centric Direct. Netflix Membership Required.

The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.

*webOS 5.0 only * PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet

UR761H series with a slim bezel is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.

*Actual images (TV display) available may differ from the example images shown.
The TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other TVs.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-tolife colors. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
The USB with a copy of another TV's setting is helping to set up a new TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device.

Print

All specs

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)(Except 75/65"")

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)(Except 75/65"")

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

160W

Power Consumption(Typ)

135W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

ACCESSORY

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

75/65/55/50

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

AI Sound

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 860 x 207 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1235 x 777 x 303 mm

Weight in Shipping

22.3 kg

Weight without Stand

14 kg

Weight with Stand

17.2 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Conformal Coating

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

External Power Out

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

Port Block

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Wi-Fi

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ashed Brown

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

UP8000