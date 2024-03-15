About Cookies on This Site

UU761H Series

Specs

Support

55UU761H

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Backlight Type

LED (Edge)

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

Viewing Angle Degree

178 x 178

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 6 modes (TBD)
(16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes (India, Australia, Newzeland, Srilanka) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

RF

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (SDK)

GEM / Flash / HTML5

Pro:Centric Application

PCA 3.8 (TBD)

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext / Auto Teletext (Australia 16:9 only), Conformal Coating

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,237 x 774 x 303 / 19.4kg

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,237 x 721 x 36.6 / 16.1kg

W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

1,360 x 860 x 190 / 24.1kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz

Max

167

Typical

142

Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

96 / 69 / 42

Stand-by

0.5W↓

GENERAL

Region

ASIA