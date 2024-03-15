We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UU640C Series
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Backlight Type
-
Trident
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
350
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
178 x 178
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
-
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
-
• (varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
-
•
-
Aspect Ratio
-
• 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
-
• / -
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
-
10 W + 10 W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes(India only) (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
FEATURE
-
Smart
-
webOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube Only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Network Based Control), RJP Interface, DPM, Time Scheduler / First Use, RTC, BEACON, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Embedded Content Manager / Group Manager
FUNCTION
-
Function
-
USB Cloning, WOL (Magic Packet Only), SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HDMI-CEC (1.4), HTNG-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ (Ethernet), Debug (phone jack type)
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,468 x 917 x 269 / 21.4kg
-
W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand)*H': Set
-
1,468 x 848 (854) x 79.3 (SPK 89.9) / 21 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
-
1,600 x 970 x 190 / 28.6kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Max
-
206
-
Typical
-
178
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
-
TBD
-
Stand-by
-
0.5 ↓
GENERAL
-
Region
-
ASIA
-
