We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
*55 inch
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
Alt text
* webOS 5.0 only * PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
Conformal Coating
The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.
*Actual images (TV display) available may differ from the example images shown.
*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device
All specs
INFO
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)(Except 75/65"")
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
YES (Need Stand)(Except 75/65"")
-
VESA Compatible
-
400 x 400 mm
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
225W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
202W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
330 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
75/65/55/50
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1820 x 1205 x 228 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1678 x 1045 x 378 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
44.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
31.4 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
34.6 kg
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
SMART FUNCTION
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (2ea / 2.0)
DESIGN
-
Front Color
-
Ashed Brown
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Fixed)
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.