UU640C Series

Specs

Support

75UU640C

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

75"

Backlight Type

Trident

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

350

Viewing Angle Degree

178 x 178

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

• (varied by countries)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

• / -

AUDIO

Audio Output

10 W + 10 W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes(India only) (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear VoiceⅢ)

FEATURE

Smart

webOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube Only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player

Hospitality

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Network Based Control), RJP Interface, DPM, Time Scheduler / First Use, RTC, BEACON, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Embedded Content Manager / Group Manager

FUNCTION

Function

USB Cloning, WOL (Magic Packet Only), SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HDMI-CEC (1.4), HTNG-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ (Ethernet), Debug (phone jack type)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

VESA Compatible

600 x 400

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,693 x 1,048 x 345 / 35.4 kg

W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand)*H': Set

1,693 x 973 (978) x 73.4 (SPK 88.8) / 34.6 kg

W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

1,839 x 1,116 x 231 / 45.7 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

Max

243.2

Typical

218.9

Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

156 / 107 / 51

Stand-by

0.5 ↓

GENERAL

Region

ASIA