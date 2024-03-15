We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box
Enjoy Seamless and Smart TV with Pro:Centric Set Top Box
There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.
All specs
CATEGORY
-
Category
-
Settop Box
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
-
YES (1ea)
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES(2ea / 2.0)
STANDARD
-
EMC
-
YES
-
Safety
-
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
60W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
STB only : 17.6W STB + Exp Module : 47.5W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
DC IN : 19V/2.7A
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
VIDEO
-
Output Resolution
-
UHD / FHD / HD / 1,366 × 768
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
DIMENSION
-
W × H × D / Weight
-
233 × 180.5 × 29.8 mm / 0.72 kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)
-
366 × 143 × 218 mm / 1.85 kg
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Hospitality Feature
-
Hotel Mode, One Channel Map (Logical Channel Management),
External Audio (Int Variable / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Line-Out, Typ. 400mVrms ± 100mVrms @10K Ω), Instant ON
SMART FUNCTION
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V), Quick Menu 4.0
JACK INTERFACE
-
Lower Rear
-
STB-6500(TA): Power, HDMI Out (2.0), Digital Audio Out (Optical), Audio Line Out (Phone Jack Type), External IR (Phone Jack Type), RS-232C TV Control (Phone Jack Type), External RS-232C Control (Phone Jack Type), Service Port, Antenna Cable In, LAN Port
STB-6500(TB): Power, HDMI Out (2.0), Digital Audio Out (Optical), Audio Line Out (Phone Jack Type), External IR (Phone Jack Type), RS-232C TV Control (Phone Jack Type), External RS-232C Control (Phone Jack Type), Service Port, LAN Port
-
Right Side
-
60 pin interface
-
Upper Side
-
HDMI (2), USB 2.0 (2)
POWER
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
60 W
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
-
STB only : 17.6 W
STB + Expansion Module : 47.5 W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Safety
-
YES
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W Under
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Features
-
webOS 5.0, Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Web Browser, CP App, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready), Soft AP,
WiFi (Built-in Type), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth,
Voice Recognition (with Magic Remote), IoT, USB Cloning, TV Link Tuner (RS232C), IR Out (RS232C)
STANDARD APPROVAL
-
EMC
-
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
-
YES
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adaptor
-
YES
-
Cables
-
HDMI, RS232 (Phone to RS232C)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
366 x 143 x 218 mm
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
233 x 180.5 x 29.8 mm
-
Weight
-
0.72 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
1.85 kg
VIDEO
-
Output Resolution
-
2160p / 1080p / 1366x768 / 720p
-
