QNED Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
QNED TV
Experience the brilliance of color with QNED TV. LG’s premium LCD TV brand utilizes new color gamut technology to elevate your viewing experience. With an impressive color reproduction rate of 90~93%, QNED TV transforms blue light into white, expertly absorbing and purifying unnecessary wavelengths. Elevate your viewing experience with QNED TV for stunning visuals and vibrant hues in your favorite content.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK767H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
SoftAP
An advancement from the previous model, which required a physical wired connection to TV to use the SoftAP feature, the new Wireless-In SoftAP offers excellent connectivity options for the hotels by wireless connection to TV.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UK767H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
* In case of 65”, 55”, 50”, 43” TV
All specs
ACCESSORIES
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
AUDIO (SOUND)
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
AI Sound
YES
LG Sound Sync
YES
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
CONNECTIVITIES
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
Headphone Out
YES
RF In
YES (2ea)
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
DESIGN
Front Color
Charcoal Black
Stand Type
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
Tool Name
QNED80
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1215 x 775 x 152 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
8.4/8.4/8.4/15.2 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1123 x 652 x 29.7 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1123 x 708 x 303 mm
Weight in Shipping
16.0 kg
Weight without Stand
13.0 kg
Weight with Stand
16.2 kg
DISPLAY
Brightness (Typ.)
320 nit
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
Energy Saving mode
YES
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
EzManager
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Insert Image
YES
Instant ON
YES
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
Mobile Remote
YES
Multi IR Code
YES
One Channel Map
YES
Port Block
YES
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
SNMP
YES
USB Cloning
YES
V-Lan Tag
YES
Wake on RF
YES
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
Welcome Video
YES
WOL
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
Pro:Centric Server
YES
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
Pro:Centric V
YES
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
MECHANICAL
Kensington Lock
YES
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand)
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
POWER SPEC.
Power Consumption(Max)
106.6W
Power Consumption(Typ)
82.5W
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART FUNCTION
Bluetooth
YES
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
DIAL
YES
Gallery Mode
YES
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
Mood Display
YES
Screen Share
YES
Soft AP
YES
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
Web Browser
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
STANDARD
EMC
CE
Safety
CB
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
BEACON
YES
NTP sync timer
YES
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VIDEO
AI Picture Pro
YES
Game Optimizer
YES
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
