QNED Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

50UK767H0SA
Front view with infill image
Front view
-15 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Close-up image of bottom
Front view with infill image
Front view
-15 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Close-up image of bottom

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Google Cast
  • Netflix
  • AirPlay
QNED Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

A TV on a hotel wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

QNED TV

Experience the brilliance of color with QNED TV. LG’s premium LCD TV brand utilizes new color gamut technology to elevate your viewing experience. With an impressive color reproduction rate of 90~93%, QNED TV transforms blue light into white, expertly absorbing and purifying unnecessary wavelengths. Elevate your viewing experience with QNED TV for stunning visuals and vibrant hues in your favorite content.

An LG QNED TV displays a screen with vivid colors and accurate color reproduction.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.

LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK767H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some content and TV settings in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

SoftAP

An advancement from the previous model, which required a physical wired connection to TV to use the SoftAP feature, the new Wireless-In SoftAP offers excellent connectivity options for the hotels by wireless connection to TV.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets can be connected.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UK767H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

The UK767H is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.

* In case of 65”, 55”, 50”, 43” TV

Print

All specs

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

CONNECTIVITIES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Charcoal Black

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Tool Name

    QNED80

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1215 x 775 x 152 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    8.4/8.4/8.4/15.2 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1123 x 652 x 29.7 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1123 x 708 x 303 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    16.0 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    13.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    16.2 kg

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    320 nit

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    106.6W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    82.5W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Safety

    CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES