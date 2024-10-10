We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
* 55 inch
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
* webOS 5.0 only
* PMS required
* Available with Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
Conformal Coating
The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.
* Actual images (TV display) available may differ from the example images shown.
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device
All specs
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
Yes (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
10W + 10W
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
Yes
CONNECTIVITIES
-
CI Slot
1 (CI+ 1.4)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω Vol. Control 1)
-
HDMI In
1 (2.0)
-
Headphone Out
1
-
RF In
1
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
USB (Ver.)
2 (2.0)
DESIGN
-
Front Color
Ashed Brown
-
Stand Type
1 pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
Stand Type
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1317 x 810 x 188
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1121 x 651 x 57.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1121 x 713 x 303
-
Weight in Shipping
18.6
-
Weight without Stand
12.1
-
Weight with Stand
15.3
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
TBD
-
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Size (Inch)
50"
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating
Yes
-
Diagnostics
Yes (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
Yes
-
External Power Out
Yes
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
Yes
-
EzManager
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
Yes(1.4)
-
Insert Image
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
Yes (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
One Channel Map
Yes
-
Port Block
Yes
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
Yes LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
Yes(1.4)
-
SNMP
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
Yes
-
Wake on RF
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
-
Welcome Video
Yes
-
WOL
Yes
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
Yes (1.0)
-
Pro:Centric Direct
Yes (4.5)
-
Pro:Centric Smart
Yes (Smart)
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
Yes
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
Yes (4.0)
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
Yes
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
Yes
-
VESA Compatible
Yes 200x200
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
TBD
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
TBD
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
TBD
SMART FUNCTION
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Gallery Mode
Yes
-
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI2)
-
IoT
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
Yes (Ready, MR18HA)
-
Mood Display
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
Yes
-
webOS version
Yes (webOS 5.0)
-
Web Browser
Yes
STANDARD
-
EMC
CE
-
Safety
CB
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
TBD
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
TBD
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65%
-
On Power Consumption
TBD
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
Yes
-
NTP Server Setting
Yes (Clock Setup NTP)
-
NTP sync timer
Yes
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
Yes
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes