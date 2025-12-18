We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colors with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD. LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality and 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness, and clarity. Vibrant colors and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast by HDR10 Pro*.
* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.
Get Total Connectivity from Your TV
Cast your apps directly onto your TV. See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UA731C with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
* Netflix membership required.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UA731C series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
* In case of 65” ~ 43” display