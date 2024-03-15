49" UHD Commercial TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Customized UI may be little different.
* Actual Ul may be litter different
* Actual images(In-screen of TV) available may differ from the above simulated ones
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* We provide two protocol for SI solution (HTNG-CEC and TVLink)
* Except 65"
*Only available for LG TV models．
All specs
INFO
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
MECHANICAL
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)(Except 65"")
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
YES (Need Stand)(Except 65"")
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200 mm
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
152W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
124W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
49
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
-
AV In
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
1 (Control & Service)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (2ea / 2.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1192 x 760 x 190 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1096 x 640 x 63.6 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1096 x 697 x 303 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
20.0 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.0 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
17.2 kg
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
DESIGN
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic BK
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
SM85
-
