About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" UHD Commercial TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55" UHD Commercial TV

55UT761H0TA

55" UHD Commercial TV

(2)
A Premium Smart Solution With UHD Content Delivery

A Premium Smart Solution With UHD Content Delivery

Provide your guests with the interactive smart solution, Pro:Centric SMART, for a superior experience. The UT761H series enables you to customize and create your own content with SDK Tools, Pre-loaded Apps, and content management software, Pro:Centric Direct.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
Pro:Centric SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology.

* Customized UI may be little different.

Pro:Centric Server Application
Pro:Centric SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages which can be specialized for your property. Pro:Centric provides you a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution
Pro:Centric SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP-network-based remote management. With the solution, users enable to design UI easily and provide customized service while managing TV efficiently.

* Actual Ul may be litter different

Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests stay a more comfortable one.
Basic & Easy Templates
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. Making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section Available)
Multi Channel Spooling
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Conformal Coating

It is inevitable that TVs in hotels or resorts can be exposed to environments with Na(salt), dust, iron powder and humidity during operations, which may take unwanted effect on the products over time. Conformal coating on major circuit board(Power board) eliminates the risks from such environments by protecting it against Na, dust, etc.

* Actual images(In-screen of TV) available may differ from the above simulated ones

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This is LG Smart TV with webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.
Quick Menu
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG's easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user friendly than ever. The solution has been upgraded in a big way; Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool is added and Quick Manager is ready to use, which allows easy information distribution throughout the same network.
Voice Recognition
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market with voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of your products and services.
SoftAP
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

SoftAP    

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a “virtual” Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

EzManger
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

EzManger

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
TV Link Interactive
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

TV Link Interactive

LG Protocal through RS-232 allows communication between TV and SI interface box, eventually giving smart service and more contents to Hotel guests.

* We provide two protocol for SI solution (HTNG-CEC and TVLink)

Instant On
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
External Speaker Out
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Commercial Swivel Stand
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.

* Except 65"

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Multi IR  

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs for multiple devices.

*Only available for LG TV models．

External Clock
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

External Clock

Easily attach an external clock to your hospitality TV. Guests can quickly check the time just by looking at the TV, and all it needs is an RGB interface connection.
Pro:Idiom
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Print

All specs

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)(Except 65"")

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)(Except 65"")

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

165W

Power Consumption(Typ)

138W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

ACCESSORY

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

55

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

AV In

YES

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (Control & Service)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 860 x 207 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1232 x 716 x 63.6 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1232 x 773 x 303 mm

Weight in Shipping

25.6 kg

Weight without Stand

17.2 kg

Weight with Stand

20.4 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Conformal Coating

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

External Power Out

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Wi-Fi

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic BK

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

SM85