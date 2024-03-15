65" OLED Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Actual Ul may differ
* Customized UI may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure,Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
All specs
INFO
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
430W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
377W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES(Teletext Only)
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
40W
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
500 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
65
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
-
AV In
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
1 (Control & Service)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (2ea / 2.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
3.3/3.3/3.3/3.3 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
10.2/10.2/10.0/12.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1677 x 950 x 207 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1449 x 830 x 46.9 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1449 x 862 x 251 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
41.2 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
25.2 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
33.9 kg
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Built-in)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Remote type
-
MMR
DESIGN
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Fixed)
-
Tool Name
-
C9
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 200 mm
-
