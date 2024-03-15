About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WU960H Series

Specs

Support

WU960H Series

65WU960H

WU960H Series

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Backlight Type

OLED (Wallpaper)

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

Viewing Angle (H x V)

120

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

• (varied by countries)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

• / •

AUDIO

Audio Output

30W + 30W (TBD)

Speaker System

2.2.2 ch

Sound mode

• 6 modes (TBD) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)• 6 modes (India only) (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear VoiceⅢ) (TBD)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

RF (1/2Tuner)

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / Flash / HTML5

Pro:Centric Application (version)

PCA 3.8

DRM

Pro:Idiom

FEATURE

Smart

webOS 4.0, Quick Menu 2.0, Commercial Smart Home, Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server Compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility (AN-MR18BA_Commercial only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player

Hospitality

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, VLAN ID, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer

FUNCTION

Function

EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext, BEACON

JACK INTERFACE

Set Rear

RF In, AV In (Phone Jack), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0 (2), USB 2.0 (2), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin), CI Slot, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

Non (Wallpaper)

W x H x D / weight (TV only)

(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 / 6.7kg

W x H x D / weight(Including AIO box, wall mount)

(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 (AIO BOX) 1,260 x 78 x 198 / (Head, AIO Box, Wall mount) 6.7kg, 10.0kg, 2.3kg

W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

1,641 x 952 x 288 / 32.1kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max

470

Typical

275

Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

200 / 143 / 72

Stand-by

0.5 ↓

GENERAL

Region

ASIA