43" UHD TV Signage

*This images are provided for illustrative purposes, and the actual GU may differ.
*All displays must be connected to the same network.
Real-Time Remote Monitoring
Power & Network with One Line
*It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions.
All specs
INFO
-
Category
-
Smart TV Signage
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
123.7W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
99.1W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
CMS(Premium)
-
YES
-
Control / Control Plus
-
YES
-
LG Connected Care
-
-
-
Simple Editor
-
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
-
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
-
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
DESIGN
-
Stand Type
-
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
-
UM73
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
STANDARD
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
Others
-
-
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
HDR Grade
-
-
-
HDR On mode
-
-
-
SDR Grade
-
-
-
SDR On mode
-
-
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
-
-
AI Sound
-
-
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
MECHANICAL
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
-
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
-
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200 mm
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
43
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
-
-
ErP Class
-
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
-
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
14.0/14.0/14.0/20.2 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
15.5/15.5/15.5/21.7 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1060 x 660 x 152 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
973 x 572 x 85.0 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
973 x 623 x 216 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
10.2 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
8.0 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
8.1 kg
SMART FUNCTION
-
Wi-Fi
-
-
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
AOD
-
-
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
-
HDMI-ARC
-
-
-
Home Office
-
-
-
IoT
-
-
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
-
-
Mood Display
-
-
-
Multi-View
-
-
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
-
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
-
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Instant ON
-
-
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
-
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
-
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
-
-
Wake on RF
-
-
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
-
-
WOL
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
b-LAN
-
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
-
External Power Out
-
-
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
EzManager
-
-
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
-
-
Insert Image
-
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Other DRM
-
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
-
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
-
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
-
-
Pro:Centric V
-
-
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
-
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
-
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
-
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
Fail Over
-
-
-
Play Via URL
-
-
-
Video Tag
-
-
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
YES
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
YES
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
YES
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Time scheduler
-
YES
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
CONNECTIVITIES
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
-
AV In
-
-
-
CI Slot
-
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
-
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
EXT. IR In
-
-
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
-
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
YES (Ethernet)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
VIDEO
-
Game Optimizer
-
-
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
