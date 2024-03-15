About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49" UHD TV Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

49" UHD TV Signage

49UT640S0TA

49" UHD TV Signage

(6)

UHD Commercial TV with Essential Smart Function

The UT640S Series is specifically designed for diverse business environments. By providing compatibility with AV Control systems and DPM (Display Power Management) as well as its smart connectivity, simple user friendly interface, and UHD picture quality.
Embedded Content & Group Management
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

Embedded Content & Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System allows you to edit and play content, schedule playlists and groups, and control Signage via remote control, mouse and mobile phone without the use of separate PC or software. This makes content management much easier and more user-friendly.

* This images are provided for illustrative purposes, and the actual GU may differ.
* All displays must be connected to the same network.

SuperSign Control
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

SuperSign Control

SuperSign Control is the basic control software, and it can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.
USB Data Cloning
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning increases efficiency in managing multiple displays for optimal operation since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB device in one display, it can be easily distributed to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

Malfunctions or errors can be easily handled through real-time remote care. When an error occurs, notifications can be sent through the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network with One Line

WOL (Wake-on-LAN) enables users to turn on displays by sending messages through the network. This greatly simplifi es the installation and maintenance processes since only a single wire is needed for power and network connection.
True Color, Immersive View
HIGHER VISIBILITY

True Color, Immersive View

The UT640S series is large in size to enhance the visibility of content and captivate viewers. The LG IPS panel provides a wide range of viewing angles so that content can be clearly seen, regardless of the viewer's position. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces true-to-life colors without distorting images.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems
HIGHER VISIBILITY

Perfect Picture Quality and Color

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K ULTRA HD quality, optimized by the 4K Upscaler. The 4K upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to ULTRA HD through several upscaling processes so that images look crisp and clear in any viewing situation.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The UT640S series has been certified Crestron Connected®, proving that it has a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls. This results in seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

DPM (Display Power Management)
BETTER USABILITY

DPM (Display Power Management)

From now on, you can configure the DPM (Display Power Management) function by setting it to On. When there is no signal, the TV enters DPM mode to manage power more efficiently.
Print

All specs

INFO

Category

Smart TV Signage

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

130.8W

Power Consumption(Typ)

104W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB, CU TR

Others

-

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

CMS(Premium)

YES

Control / Control Plus

YES

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

-

Pillow Speaker

-

Protection Cover (Glass)

-

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

-

Digital

DVB-T2/C

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

DESIGN

Stand Type

2 Pole

Tool Name

UK63

Front Color

Ceramic Black

MECHANICAL

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

-

Kensington Lock

YES

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

-

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR Grade

-

HDR On mode

-

SDR Grade

-

SDR On mode

-

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

-

AI Sound

-

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

49

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

-

ErP Class

-

Luminance Ratio (%)

-

On Power Consumption

-

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

16.6/16.6/16.6/21.3 mm

Weight in Shipping

13.4 kg

Weight without Stand

11.1 kg

Weight with Stand

11.3 kg

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

18.1/18.1/18.1/22.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1193 x 770 x 158 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1110 x 650 x 81.1 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1110 x 709 x 231 mm

SMART FUNCTION

Wi-Fi

-

Bluetooth

YES

Screen Share

YES

AOD

-

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

Gallery Mode

-

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

-

Magic Remote Compatibility

-

Mood Display

-

Multi-View

-

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

-

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Web Browser

YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

SNMP

YES

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

EzManager

-

Full Touch Screen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

-

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

-

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Mobile Remote

-

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

Port Block

-

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Auto playback / playback+

-

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

-

Wake on RF

-

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

-

WOL

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Other DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

-

Pro:Centric Server

-

Pro:Centric Smart

-

Pro:Centric V

-

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

-

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

-

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

-

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

-

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

Fail Over

-

Play Via URL

-

Video Tag

-

CISCO Certi. Compatibility

-

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

YES

DPM (Digital Power Management)

YES

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

YES

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

YES

NTP Server Setting

-

NTP sync timer

YES

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

Time scheduler

YES

Vertical Setup

-

CONNECTIVITIES

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

-

AV In

-

CI Slot

YES

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

-

DC Adapter In

-

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

ECI (RJ12 jack)

-

Expansion slot (60pin)

-

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

EXT. IR In

-

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

Headphone Out

-

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

-

PC Audio Input

-

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

-

PoC (Power over Coax)

-

RF In

YES (1ea)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

-

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

YES (Ethernet)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

-

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

VIDEO

Game Optimizer

-

AI Picture Pro

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES